Twitter Blue launched as the social media company’s first subscription service

Twitter users have been demanding the company to introduce an edit button but the company has always avoided adding such a feature, until now. The company has now finally released the undo feature as a part of the Twitter Blue subscription.

Twitter Blue comes as the first subscription-based service from the microblogging platform, which is introduced as an additional revenue stream for the company. Currently, the platform generates revenue through advertisements.

However, the new subscription service is not available for everyone. It is currently launched in just two countries — Canada and Australia. But the company is expected to expand the service to more users in the coming weeks or months.

Twitter has set a goal of accelerating the speed for launching new products and hopes to reach 315 million monetizable daily active users by the end of 2023 and double its annual revenue to $7.5 billion by the end of 2023.

Features of Twitter Blue

Bookmark Folders: It is offered as an easy way to better organize saved content so when the users need it, they can find it easily and efficiently.

It is offered as an easy way to better organize saved content so when the users need it, they can find it easily and efficiently. Undo Tweet: Users will be able to preview and revise tweets before it goes live. With Undo Tweet, they can set a customizable timer of up to 30 seconds to click ‘Undo’ before the Tweet, reply, or thread they’ve sent posts to the timeline.

Users will be able to preview and revise tweets before it goes live. With Undo Tweet, they can set a customizable timer of up to 30 seconds to click ‘Undo’ before the Tweet, reply, or thread they’ve sent posts to the timeline. Reader Mode: It provides a better reading experience by getting rid of the noise. It will turn long threads of tweets into easy-to-read text.

It provides a better reading experience by getting rid of the noise. It will turn long threads of tweets into easy-to-read text. Other Features: The subscribers will also get access to perks, such as customizable app icons for their device’s home screen and color themes for their Twitter app, and will have access to dedicated subscription customer support.

Pricing of Twitter Blue