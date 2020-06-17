Twitter now allows iOS users to record and tweet voice notes

Twitter has been working on rolling out some major new features to the platform. After releasing “Fleets”, a Story-like feature for the users in India, the company has now announced support for voice notes.

Making the announcement, Twitter revealed the users on the iOS platform now can record voice notes and share it with the followers. The company said: “you can Tweet a Tweet. But now you can Tweet your voice! Rolling out today on iOS, you can now record and Tweet with audio.”

The micro-blogging platform reveals that the new feature is first being made available on iOS and is launching today for “a limited group of people.”

In a blog post, Twitter’s Maya Patterson and Rémy Bourgoin says that “sometimes 280 characters aren’t enough and some conversational nuances are lost in translation. So starting today, we’re testing a new feature that will add a more human touch to the way we use Twitter — your very own voice.”

Those who have received this new feature will see a new waveform icon along with the camera icon when composing a tweet. Just tap in that icon and you’ll see a red record button at the bottom of the screen, which will start recording on tapping it.

The audio tweet is limited to 140 seconds. But you can continue recording even after the time limit is passed because once you reach the time limit for a tweet, a new voice tweet starts automatically to create a thread.

The company has clarified that the audio can be added only to the original tweets and the user cannot include it in replies or retweets with a comment.