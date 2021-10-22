How to use the iOS 15 2FA code generator on iPhone

Apple’s latest iOS 15 comes with several new features that come in handy and one of them is the integrated two-factor authentication or 2FA code generator. The feature offers enhanced security for your account and will the autofill functionality, the process is quite seamless as the system fills the code field automatically for you.

This means that if you are using a third-party service for generating 2FA codes (Authy, Google Authenticator, etc.), then there’s no longer a need for any such services. With the native integration of the 2FA code generators in iOS 15, you can use them for any of your accounts and have the codes auto-filled.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how you can set up 2FA code generator and autofill functionality on your Apple iPhone.

How to use the iOS 15 2FA code generator

There are two different methods that you can use to generate a setup 2FA code generator as well as autofill them for the service or website. However, to use this feature, ensure that you are running the latest iOS 15 version on your device.

Quick Method

This is quite easy and simple. On your iPhone, whenever you are viewing a website or see a service’s QR code for 2FA setup, long-press on it and select the “Set Up Verification Code” option.

However, do note that the option isn’t available every time and if you are facing a similar issue, then you can use the Manual Method described below to set up 2FA codes and autofill on your device.

Manual Method

Step 1: Open the Settings application on your Apple iPhone.

Step 2: In the Settings screen, swipe down and select the “Passwords” option.

Step 3: You can either create a new login/password or choose an existing one.

Step 4: Now, choose to “Enter a Setup Key” or “Scan QR Code” to complete the process.

You can find the QR code to set up 2FA for any account by looking into the accounts or settings for that service or website.

Once the 2FA code setup is done, you will see the 2FA code appear on the screen for about 30 seconds before there are regenerated and these codes will be required to authenticate your login but the good thing is that iOS will autofill the code for you.

Apple has said that this 2FA code generator functionality will be rolled out for that the latest macOS Monterey later this fall.