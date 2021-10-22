Qualcomm launches new radio frequency filter technology for 5G and Wi-Fi

Qualcomm has announced a new radio frequency filter — Qualcomm ultraBAW RF that is designed for bands up to 7GHz and aims to offer a modem to antenna stack for mobile device manufacturers.

This new RF filter technology will enable both 5G and Wi-Fi solutions to access spectrum up to 7GHz. For those who are unaware, Radio frequency (RF) filters isolate radio signals from the different spectrum bands to receive and transmit information.

The company says that the access to sub-7 GHz spectrum will enable next-generation mobile devices, laptops, as well as numerous solutions for automotive, IoT, and industrial applications to benefit from 5G and Wi-Fi co-existence.

Qualcomm ultraBAW RF filter expands on the previously announced Qualcomm ultraSAW technology that covers low-band frequencies from 600MHz to 2.7GHz. On the other hand, the Qualcomm ultraBAW covers the range from 2.7 to 7.2GHz, expanding mid-band connectivity up to sub-7GHz.

Nitin Dhiman, Director of Product Marketing at Qualcomm, said that the radio frequency front ends will be critical to managing 5G complexity. He also added that Qualcomm is a relatively new entrant to front-end radio frequency filters.

The company has revealed that commercial devices with Qualcomm ultraBAW are expected to launch in the second half of 2022.