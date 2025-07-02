Vodafone Idea (Vi) has introduced the Vi Guarantee Program, designed to benefit prepaid users still on 2G handsets. The offer provides 2 bonus validity days on every unlimited voice recharge of ₹199 or more, totaling 24 additional days over the course of 12 months.

For every recharge, users get 2 extra validity days, valid on ₹199, ₹209, and above unlimited voice plans. This ensures users effectively get 30 days of service per recharge. Even recharge packs that already offer more than 28 days of validity will receive the extra 2 days, helping users avoid abrupt service interruptions.

2G users can activate the offer by dialing *999# or calling 1212. Vi is also offering 130 GB of extra data for 4G and 5G users on ₹299+ plans, adding 10 GB every 28 days across 13 recharge cycles. These benefits can be redeemed via the Vi app.

The Vi Guarantee Program is now live and reflects the company’s continued focus on enhancing value for both legacy and next-gen mobile users across India.