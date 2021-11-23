VI launches new mobile tariff plans for prepaid plans

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), one of the leading telecom service providers in India, has announced today the launch of its new tariff plans for prepaid users in India. Yesterday, Airtel announced its revised mobile tariffs increasing the price of prepaid plans by 20%-25%, Vodafone-Idea is likely to follow the step. The new VI plans will be available starting 25th November 2021 for prepaid users.

“The new plans will start the process of ARPU improvement and help address the financial stress faced by the industry. These tariff plans will allow VIL to continue improving India’s Fastest Mobile Network, verified by Ookla, the global leader in fixed broadband and mobile network testing applications. Vi remains committed to play its role in accelerating the realization of the Digital India vision of the government” the company said.

Speaking about the revised tariffs, the existing plan of Rs 79 with a validity period of 28 days will be increased to Rs 99 with benefits worth Rs 99 talk time, 200 MB mobile data, and 1p/s voice tariff. Whereas the existing tariff of Rs 149 with a validity period of 28 days will be increased to Rs 179 keeping all the benefits the same i.e. unlimited voice calling, 300 SMS, and 2 GB mobile data.

Other plans include:

Rs 219 with a validity period of 28 days will be increased to Rs 265

Rs 249 with a validity period of 28 days will be increased to Rs 299

Rs 299 with a validity period of 28 days will be increased to Rs 359

Rs 399 with a validity period of 56 days will be increased to Rs 479

Rs 449 with a validity period of 56 days will be increased to Rs 549

Rs 379 with a validity period of 84 days will be increased to Rs 455

Rs 599 with a validity period of 84 days will be increased to Rs 719

Rs 699 with a validity period of 84 days will be increased to Rs 839

Rs 1,499 with a validity period of 365 days will be increased to Rs 1,799

Rs 2,399 with a validity period of 365 days will be increased to Rs 2,999

Data top-ups include:

Rs 48 with 3 GB of data will be increased to Rs 58

Rs 98 with 12 GB of data will be increased to Rs 118

Rs 251 with 50 GB of data will be increased to Rs 301

Rs 351 with 100 GB of data will be increased to Rs 418

Here’s a list of all the revised prepaid tariffs with effect from November 25, 2021.

The revised tariff plans for prepaid users will come into effect from November 25, 2021. Like Airtel, this step can be essential for VI to roll out the upcoming 5G in India.