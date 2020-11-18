Vivo launches its new OriginOS with revamped UI; replaces FunTouch OS

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo has today officially launched its new mobile operating system called OriginOS. This new OS from the company replaces the existing FunTouch OS that it has been offering on its smartphones.

Vivo says that the new user interface is designed keeping in mind the need of users and their expectations, to offer the best experience in terms of design, smoothness, and convenience with interactive solutions.

It comes with a new desktop architecture system called “Klotski grid” that rearranges the desktop elements to be more tidy and efficient than in the past. With this, on the desktop, along with the icons, the “Nano Alerts” or small widgets constantly provide updated information.

There’s also a “Nano Kits Library” that organizes all Nano components and provide a variety of simple and convenient ways to retrieve them. Then, there’s “Interaction pool” that provides new ideas and possibilities for system interaction. The Sky Window feature shows real world wallapers to the deskop, including various weather phenomena in the dynamic wallpaper.

It appears that users will be able to toggle between OriginOS and the FunTouch user interface. It remains to be seen if such UI switching feature will impact the phone’s storage as well as performance.

More information about the OriginOS, including the rollout details for compatible smartphones will be revealed in the coming days. The operating system is likely to be first available for Vivo X60 and X60 Pro smartphones.

Source