Vivo S1 Pro color options revealed ahead of its launch on 4th January

After a couple of leaks related to the Vivo S1 Pro smartphone in the Indian market, the Chinese company has now revealed that the smartphone will be launched in India on 4th January 2020. The phone will be available for purchase via Amazon India.

Now, the company has shared promotional tweets related to the smartphone which reveals the color options of the Vivo S1 Pro in the Indian market. It confirms that the device will be made available in three colors — Crystal Blue, Dreamy White, and Knight Black.

Further, the teaser shared by the company focuses on the upcoming smartphone’s camera capabilities. The phone is equipped with a 32-megapixel camera that is housed inside the waterdrop notch. On the back side, the device features a 48-megapixel AI quad camera setup.

The Indian version of the Vivo S1 Pro is expected to be the same as the one recently launched in the Philippines. The phone comes with a waterdrop notch and diamond-shape quad cameras instead of pop-up selfie camera design and triple camera setup compared to the Chinese model.

The device features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution and ultra-slim bezels. It is powered by a 2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC coupled with Adreno 612 GPU.

The phone packs up to 8 GB RAM, and up to 256 GB internal storage that is further expandable up to 256 GB using a microSD card. As for the camera, the device has a quad-camera setup on the back that consists of a 48 MP (f/1.78) primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2 MP macro lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front side, it comes with a 32 MP snapper.

Connectivity features include dual 4G VoLTE, dual-band WiFi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/GLONASS, and USB Type-C port. The phone runs Android 9.0 Pie with the company’s FunTouch OS 9.2 skin on top. A 3700 mAh battery with 22.5W fast-charging support fuels the handset.

