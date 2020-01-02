Live images of Amazfit T-Rex rugged smartwatch leaked online

Amazfit, the company known for making smart wearable devices, has already confirmed a launch event next week during CES 2020 in Las Vegas. The company has teased the launch of a new T-Rex series but had not revealed anything related to it.

However, live images of the Amazfit T-Rex have surfaced online, showcasing what the product actually it. From the images, it has been confirmed that the device in question is a rugged smartwatch, mean for the outdoor/adventure use.

It seems that the device, which features a circular dial, will come with support for several outdoor and fitness activities. It is also expected to have 5ATM water resistant rating.

The company has also shared a poster which shows that it has two buttons on the right side while a third button sits on the left. It is also expected to come with support for GPS, GLONASS, a compass, an altimeter, and a barometer built-in; and also have an impressive battery life.

As for the pricing, there is a possibility it may cost more than Huami’s other smartwatches. To know more about this device, we’ll have to wait for the official launch during CES 2020 on 7th January. Along with the T-Rex, the company will also be launching Amazfit Bip S and Amazfit TWS Earbuds.