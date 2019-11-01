Vivo S5 with diamond-shaped quad camera to launch on 14th November

Vivo’s upcoming smartphone in the S-series — Vivo S5 was leaked earlier and now the company has confirmed that the device will make its official debut in China on 14th November.

Cai Xukun, the brand ambassador for the Vivo S-lineup, will also be making an appearance at the event. He was recently spotted holding this upcoming smartphone in a promo video for a fashion magazine.

If the previous reports are to be believed, then the upcoming smartphone is expected to be the first to arrive with diamond-shaped quad camera system. Since the phone is set to come in vibrant colors, the Vivo S5 seems to be targeted towards younger audience in China.

The promo video revealed that the Vivo S5 has a 3.5mm audio jack on its top edge and it has a diamond-shaped quad camera setup on its back. It appears that the phone is equipped with an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

At this moment, no more information is available about the specifications of the Vivo S5 smartphone but the device is expected to be a mid-range one. However, we expect the phone’s full specifications to get leaked ahead of the official announcement.

