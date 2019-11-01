Motorola’s upcoming foldable smartphone Moto RAZR revealed in leaked images

Lenovo-owned Motorola is gearing up to launch the Moto Razr foldable phone, which is reportedly scheduled to take place on November 13. As the launch date is drawing closer, we expect the rumour mills to continue to buzz with leaks.

In the latest development, an official-looking image of the Moto Razr has been shared by tipster Evan Bass on his Twitter account. The image said to be of the Razr gives us one of the distinct views of the upcoming device.

The design resembles that of the classic Moto Razr lineup but comes with a bulky chin. The chin holds a physical button which is expected to house the fingerprint sensor. While the leaked image doesn’t reveal all aspects of the device but it seems that the phone will likely be a long one.

The foldable phone seems to have the same form factor as its progenitor which means it won’t be very wide. So, there’s a possibility that the phone will have a custom UI design for the long display. As per the reports, the Moto Razr foldable phone will come with a staggering $1,500 price tag and is expected to features a 6.2-inch display when opened but the aspect ratio is not known right now.

The device will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with either 4 GB or 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB or 128 GB of storage. Powered by a 2,730 mAh battery, the phone could come in three color options — White, Black or Gold.

Source