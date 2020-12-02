Vivo has today officially launched its new top-end V-series smartphone in the Indian market, dubbed as Vivo V20 Pro. This is the third smartphone in the lineup as the company already launched the Vivo V20 and V20 SE in India last month.

The smartphone comes with a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display that has a 20:9 aspect ratio. It also features an in-display fingerprint scanner for added security.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC and thus, it also supports 5G connectivity. It packs 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, but there’s no support for storage expansion.

As for the optics, the phone features a triple-camera setup on the back that consists of a 64 MP primary sensor with f/1.89 aperture, 8 MP wide-angle lens, and a 2 MP monochrome sensor. On the front side, there are 44 MP + 8 MP dual selfie cameras.

It runs the Android 10 operating system with the company’s own FunTouch OS 11 on top. The smartphone is driven by a 4,000 mAh battery that has support for 33W fast charging technology.

The Vivo V20 Pro comes in two color options in India — Midnight Jazz and Sunset Melody. The device is priced at ₹29,990 and will be available for purchase through online as well as offline stores across the country.

Vivo V20 Pro Specifications

Display: 6.44-inch Full HD+ 20:9 AMOLED display with 2400 × 1080 pixels screen resolution and 408ppi pixel density

Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 7nm EUV Mobile Platform GPU: Adreno 620

8 GB LPDDR4X Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.1

Android 10 with Funtouch OS 11 Rear Camera: 64 MP primary sensor with f/1.89 aperture + 8 MP wide-angle lens + 2 MP Mono lens with f/2.4 aperture

44 MP with f/2.0 aperture + 8 MP ultra-wide sensor Others: In-display fingerprint sensor, D5 Liquid Cooling Pipes

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, and USB Type-C Battery: 4,000 mAh with 33W fast charging

Pricing and Availability in India