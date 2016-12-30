Vivo V5 Plus launching in India on January 23

While we have seen quite a few smartphones with the dual rear camera setup at the back, Vivo is all set to introduce the Vivo V5 Plus in India with dual selfie camera.

Vivo has sent out press invites for its upcoming launch event in India scheduled for January 23. The company has mentioned that it would unveil the Vivo V5 Plus in the country. The smartphone is said to be the upgraded variant of the Vivo V5, which was launched in India a few weeks back, and flaunts a 20 MP dual front camera setup for enhanced selfies.

While the detailed specs are not yet available, rumours suggest that the handset would sport a 5.7 inch full HD display. The handset is expected to be powered by an octa core processor along with 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage. Also expected is a massive 3000 mAh battery and Android Marshmallow out-of-the-box.