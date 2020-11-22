Vivo X50 Pro 5G Tips, Tricks and Hidden Features You Should Know

Along with the Vivo X50, Vivo also launched the Vivo X50 Pro in India and this is the first device that comes with a 5-axis OIS gimbal-like structure. The smartphone comes with a stunning 6.56-inch E3 AMOLED Full HD+ 90Hz HDR10+ display with 2376 × 1080 pixels screen resolution and 55-degree curved screen.

Under the hood, the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Processor which is further coupled with 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256 GB UFS 2.1 storage. It runs on Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.5 which brings in a lot of additional features that make the overall experience better. Hence, in this guide, we’ve compiled the best Tips, Tricks, and Hidden Features for the Vivo X50 Pro. Without waiting further, let’s get started.

1) Make use of Dark Mode

Dark Mode helps you to change the overall theme of your device to Dark and In addition to this, it also helps you to prevent eye strain. Funtouch OS gives one of the best dark mode experiences and overall feel when compared with the other Android smartphones and along with that it also comes with support for Scheduled turn on just like the iOS devices. To use Dark Mode on your Vivo X50 Pro 5G all you have to do is:

Go to Settings -> Display and Brightness -> Dark Mode .

-> -> . Turn on the Dark Mode slider.

You can also enable the Scheduled turn on slider if you want to enable Dark Mode in a specific time period. This option can be useful for users who just want to use Dark Mode at night.

2) Change Font Size

There are a lot of people who like keeping their on-screen text size bigger so it becomes easily visible and there are some who absolutely hate it and prefer a smaller font size. Hence, the Vivo X50 Pro 5G allows users to change their system font size so they can choose the one which goes best for them. To change font size all you have to do is:

Go to Settings -> Display and Brightness -> Font Size .

-> -> . Drag the slider to increase or decrease the font size and hit the back button to save your changes.

3) Take 3-Finger Screenshots

Mostly every modern Android Smartphone these days allows you to take screenshots by swiping three fingers downwards on your screen. This is a quick and easy way to take a screenshot and if you are tired of pressing the Volume Key + Power Key together on your phone then you should definitely try this out. Usually, the 3-Finger screenshot is enabled on Vivo X50 Pro by default however if you don’t have it enabled here’s how you can do it:

Go to Settings -> Shortcuts and Accessibility -> S-capture

-> -> Enable the “Slide down with three fingers to take a screenshot” slider and go back to save your changes.

4) Use Dual Apps with the App Clone Feature

App Clone allows you to create a secondary app for an App that is installed on your phone so you can easily use two or more than two accounts together. However, this feature isn’t like the Dual Apps feature on MIUI as it is limited to very few apps. To use App Clone on Vivo X50 Pro all you have to do is:

Go to Settings -> Applications and Permissions -> App Clone

-> -> Select the App you want to clone and enable the slider.

5) Secure your Apps with App Lock

Every one of us has some data or conversations that we like to keep private and don’t feel like sharing them with anyone. However, without protection or a lock on your Apps, anyone who gets access to your phone can easily view that data and invade your privacy. Hence to use that securing your Apps with an App Lock becomes important and to do that on Vivo X50 Pro all you have to do is:

Go to Settings -> Privacy -> Privacy and App Encryption

Enter your privacy protection password and tap on App encryption.

Enable the sliders for the Apps which you want to lock.

6) Make use of Theme Store

If you are tired of the normal boring icons and wallpapers on Vivo X50 Pro then the Theme Store can help you to solve that problem. Theme Store brings you an amazing collection of themes that come with different icons and wallpapers that change the overall look and feel of your device. To use the Theme Store on Vivo X50 Pro all you have to do is:

Open themes and go to the Local Themes section.

Select the theme which you want to use and tap on Apply.

7) Shake to turn on Flashlight

With the Smart Motion feature on Vivo X50 Pro, you can shake your phone on the lit Lock Screen or the Standby Interface to turn on your Flashlight. The smart motion also comes with a few more gesture-based features but this is our favorite. To enable this feature on the Vivo X50 Pro all you have to do is:

8) See your Network Speed in Status Bar

Vivo X50 Pro allows uses to see their real-time network speed in the status bar and thanks to this users can determine if their Internet is working fine or now. Previously a lot of people used speed test apps for doing this but they aren’t needed anymore because of this. To see your Realtime Network Speed in Status Bar all you have to do is:

Go to Settings -> Notification and Status Bar -> Turn on the “Display real-time network speed” slider.

9) Check your device usage with Digital Wellbeing

If you want to have a detailed look at your smartphone usage activity in a day then Digital Wellbeing can allow you to do that. Digital Wellbeing keeps a complete record of how you use your smartphone. It shows you the number of times you’ve unlocked your device in a day and In addition to this, it also shows you how many hours you spend on different apps on your smartphone. To use Digital Wellbeing on Vivo X50 Pro all you have to do is:

Go to Settings -> Digital Wellbeing and Parental Controls and you’ll be able to see detailed info on your device usage.

10) Change your Sliding Effect

If you have a lot of screens on your phone then changing your sliding effect can give you a nice feeling every time you switch screens. To change your sliding effect on Vivo X50 Pro all you have to do is:

Swipe two fingers inward on the screen to bring up home screen settings.

Tap on Dynamic Sliding Effects and Choose the effect you like.

