Vivo has been teasing the launch of its flagship X50 series smartphones for a few weeks and now the Chinese company has officially unveiled both the devices in its home market. Vivo has also said that the phone will be rolled out globally in H2 2020.

The company has launched three devices in the lineup — X50, X50 Pro, and X50 Pro+, however, only the Pro model comes with the gimbal camera system.

Vivo X50 and X50 Pro

The smartphones features a 6.56-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display offering a screen resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate. There’s also an in-display fingerprint sensor for added protection. Additionally, the Pro version comes with a curved design, making it first such phone in the X-series.

Both the devices are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G SoC with 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM. On the front side, both the phones have a 32 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

On the back, the smartphones features a quad-camera setup that includes a 48 MP Sony IMX598 main camera, a 13 MP portrait lens, an 8 MP wide-angle sensor, and a 5 MP macro lens. The main camera supports four-axis OIS, and up to 60x digital zoom.

However, the main difference between the devices is that the X50 Pro comes with a gimbal camera system which provides increased stability. It extends the rotation angle and anti-shake area significantly compared to the standard OIS systems nowadays.

While the X50 is powered by a 4200 mAh battery and the X50 Pro is powered by a 4315 mAh battery. Both of them comes with support for 33W fast charging tech.

Key Specifications

6.56-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G

Vivo X50 Pro+

This one comes with a 6.56-inch OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 flagship chipset, coupled with up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage.

Although this one doesn’t come with support for gimbal camera system, it makes up for it by adding high-resolution camera sensors. It features a 50 MP Samsung GN1 sensor, a 32 MP portrait lens, a 13 MP periscope lens, and another 13 MP ultra-wide lens. It comes with support for 60x Hyper Zoom along with Super Night Mode and Astro Mode.

The smartphone runs the latest Android 10 operating system and comes powered by a larger 4350 mAh battery along with support for 44W Vivo FlashCharge technology.

Key Specifications

6.56-inch OLED Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor

Vivo X50 Series Pricing and Availability