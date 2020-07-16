After launching the Vivo X50 series flagship smartphones in its home country China, Vivo has today officially launched the same in the Indian market. However, the company has also brought two models to the Indian shores — Vivo X50 and X50 Pro. The Vivo X50 Pro+ has not been launched in India.

Both the smartphones come with a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. However, the X50 Pro features a 55-degree curved screen while the standard model has a flat-screen. The punch-hole cutout houses 32 MP snapper for taking selfies. There’s an in-display fingerprint sensor for added protection.

Under the hood, the X50 is powered by the Snapdragon 730 SoC while the X50 Pro comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC with support for 5G SA/ NSA. The phones packs 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

Vivo X50 comes with a 48-megapixel rear camera with a Sony IMX598 sensor, an 8-megapixel 120° ultra-wide lens, 13-megapixel 50mm equivalent portrait camera, and a 5cm 1.5cm macro sensor.

On the other hand, the Vivo X50 Pro features the same 48-megapixel rear camera with a Sony IMX598 sensor but comes with 5-axis OIS gimbal-like structure. It has a 13-megapixel portrait camera, an 8-megapixel 120° ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel 5x periscope telephoto lens that supports up to 60x zoom.

The smartphones feature Super Night Mode 3.0 with AI noise reduction. The X50 Pro also comes with Astro mode with Sky Divider Algorithm and night filters. It also has Pro Sports Mode that makes use of gimbal stabilization and motion de-blur algorithm.

The Vivo X50 comes in Frost Blue and Glaze Black colors and is priced at ₹34,990 for the 8 GB + 128 GB model while the 8 GB + 256 GB model is priced at ₹37,990. The X50 Pro is priced at ₹49,990 and comes packed with 8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage. Both of them will go on sale from 24th July via online and offline stores.

Vivo X50 Specifications

Display: 6.56-inch E3 AMOLED Full HD+ 90Hz HDR10+ display with 2376 × 1080 pixels screen resolution

Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.5 Rear Camera: 48 MP Sony IMX598 sensor with f/1.6 aperture + 8 MP 120° ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture + 13 MP portrait bokeh camera with f/2.48 aperture + 5 MP 1.5cm super macro with f/2.48 aperture

5G SA/ NSA (X50 Pro only), Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C Battery: 4200 mAh with 33W fast charging

Vivo X50 Pro Specifications

Display: 6.56-inch E3 AMOLED Full HD+ 90Hz HDR10+ display with 2376 × 1080 pixels screen resolution and 55-degree curved screen

Android 10 with Funtouch OS 10.5 Rear Camera: 48 MP Sony IMX598 sensor with f/1.6 aperture + 8 MP 120° ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture + 13 MP portrait bokeh camera with f/2.48 aperture + 8 MP periscope camera with f/3.4 aperture for 5x optical, 10x hybrid and 60x digital zoom

5G SA/ NSA (X50 Pro only), Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, NFC, USB Type-C Battery: 4315 mAh with 33W fast charging

Pricing and Availability in India