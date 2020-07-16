vivo X50 Hands-On [Images]

The Chinese smartphone giant, vivo has launched its X50 series in India with two new smartphones – vivo X50 and vivo X50 Pro. The vivo X50 Pro+ is a flagship smartphone with Snapdragon 865 which isn’t launched in India yet, however, the two smartphones are upper mid-range smartphones in which the vivo X50 is a trim-down variant with Snapdragon 730.

vivo X50 Specifications

Display: 6.56-inch E3 AMOLED Display, Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2376 pixels), HDR10+, 90 Hz refresh rate

FunTouch OS 10.5, Android 10 CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC

48 MP Sony IMX598 sensor with f/1.6 aperture + 8 MP 120° ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture + 13 MP portrait bokeh camera with f/2.48 aperture + 8 MP periscope camera with f/3.4 aperture for 5x optical, 10x hybrid and 60x digital zoom

The main highlights of the phone wee see are its 48 MP quad cameras, slim and light-weight design, 90 Hz AMOLED display, and 33W super-fast charging. These are pretty much a good sign that the vivo X50 is grabbing space in the midrange market.

The vivo X50 boasts a neat and sleek design, the backside has a matte finish surface, it’s covered with a frosted glass alongside the quad-camera module on the top-right corner. The sides are metallic and the front and the back are covered with scratch-proof glass, the overall make of the phone is strong and very precise.

About its display, you get a 6.56-inch E3 AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution (1080 x 2376 pixels) and a 90 Hz refresh rate. The difference here is the flat screen whereas the vivo X50 Pro model uses a curved screen.

The phone also uses the industry-standard design which is the punch-hole camera design, the front side houses a small cutout in the corner of the screen for 32 MP selfie camera. Moreover, there’s an in-display fingerprint scanner on the screen for securing the phone.

Speaking of the internals, the vivo X50 equips a Snapdragon 730 SoC, and not the 730G while its Pro variant is powered by the faster Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC with support for 5G. Alongside the CPU, the phone has Adreno 618 GPU for graphics-intensive tasks and packs an 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM with up to 256 GB internal storage.

On the camera’s front, the vivo X50 uses a 48 MP sensor using the Sony’s IMX598, a secondary camera with 8 MP ultra-wide 120-degree lens, 13 MP portrait lens, and 5 MP macro sensor. The X50 misses out the 60X zoom periscope lens as well as the 5-axis OIS features as seen on its upper variants.

The bottom side has a USB Type-C port, a dual SIM tray, loudspeakers, and a microphone, the phone lacks a microSD card slot, hence the storage cannot be expanded using a microSD card. The top side has another microphone while the left side is empty. The right side houses a power key and volume keys

The Vivo X50 comes in Frost Blue and Glaze Black colors and is priced at ₹34,990 for the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage while 256 GB model is priced at ₹37,990. On the other hand, the upper variant vivo X50 Pro is priced at ₹49,990 packed with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The Vivo X50 along with the X50 Pro will go on sale from 24th July via online and offline stores.