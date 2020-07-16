Instagram rolls out a new shopping page to its users in the US

Facebook-owned Instagram had recently launched the e-commerce feature on the platform, allowing people to shop for products inside the app. Now, the company is starting to roll out a dedicated Shop page under the Explore tab, highlighting different brands and items.

The new Shop page will also give users personalized recommendations on things to buy, with everything being able to be purchased from within the app. Along with that, the company is also integrating Facebook Pay for both shopping purchases as well as donations, which is long due.

It seems that Facebook is quite serious about this e-commerce play. The company has said that it will be adding a shortcut to the navigation bar later this year so that users can access the Shop section in just one tap.

Earlier this year, in May, Instagram had launched Shops feature that allows any business to set up a free storefront on their Facebook page and Instagram profile. If users discover one of their products — through Stories, an advert, or a post in their feed — they can save it for later or place an order immediately.

Currently, the social media platform isn’t taking a cut for purchases made over Instagram but we expect the company to start doing so soon when the feature takes off and the company could profit from it.

Instagram has been lately focused on rolling out new features to the users to keep the platform existing enough to keep the users active. Recently, the company rolled out its Reels feature to the Indian market, an alternative to TikTok right after the popular short-video social platform was banned in India along with 58 other Chinese apps.