Vivo Y11 with dual rear cameras and 5000 mAh battery goes official in India for ₹8,990

Vivo has today launched its new budget smartphone in the Indian market, dubbed as Vivo Y11. The phone’s design seems identical to the Vivo Y12 which was launched in India earlier this year.

The smartphone comes with a 6.35-inch HD+ Halo FullView LCD display with a screen resolution of 720 × 1544 pixels. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor which is paired with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage.

The phone has a 13 MP + 2 MP dual camera setup on the back and features an 8 MP front facing snapper for taking selfies and video calling. The cameras come with AI capabilities and support various photo modes like Professional, PDAF, Palm Shoot, Voice Capture, Time Lapse, Slow Motion, Animation, HDR, Panorama, Portrait, Watermark, AI Face Beauty, and Camera Filter.

The device is running Android 9 Pie-based FunTouch OS 9.1 custom user interface and is powered by a massive 5000 mAh battery. The Vivo Y11 comes in Mineral Blue and Agate Red colors and is priced at ₹8,990 and will be available for purchase through online as well as offline stores.

Vivo Y11 Specifications

Display: 6.35-inch HD+ display with 1544×720 pixels screen resolution

6.35-inch HD+ display with 1544×720 pixels screen resolution CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor GPU: Adreno 505 GPU

Adreno 505 GPU RAM: 3 GB RAM

3 GB RAM Storage: 32 GB storage; expandable with microSD

32 GB storage; expandable with microSD OS: Funtouch OS 9.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

Funtouch OS 9.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie) Rear Camera: 13 MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP secondary camera, f/2.4 aperture

13 MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP secondary camera, f/2.4 aperture Front Camera: 8 MP front-facing camera with f/1.8 aperture

8 MP front-facing camera with f/1.8 aperture Others: Fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio

Fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio Connectivity Options: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS + GLONASS, microUSB, and USB OTG

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS + GLONASS, microUSB, and USB OTG Colors: Mineral Blue and Agate Red

Mineral Blue and Agate Red Battery: 5000 mAh

Pricing and Availability