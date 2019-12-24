Vivo Y11 with dual rear cameras and 5000 mAh battery goes official in India for ₹8,990
Vivo has today launched its new budget smartphone in the Indian market, dubbed as Vivo Y11. The phone’s design seems identical to the Vivo Y12 which was launched in India earlier this year.
The smartphone comes with a 6.35-inch HD+ Halo FullView LCD display with a screen resolution of 720 × 1544 pixels. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor which is paired with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage.
The phone has a 13 MP + 2 MP dual camera setup on the back and features an 8 MP front facing snapper for taking selfies and video calling. The cameras come with AI capabilities and support various photo modes like Professional, PDAF, Palm Shoot, Voice Capture, Time Lapse, Slow Motion, Animation, HDR, Panorama, Portrait, Watermark, AI Face Beauty, and Camera Filter.
The device is running Android 9 Pie-based FunTouch OS 9.1 custom user interface and is powered by a massive 5000 mAh battery. The Vivo Y11 comes in Mineral Blue and Agate Red colors and is priced at ₹8,990 and will be available for purchase through online as well as offline stores.
Vivo Y11 Specifications
- Display: 6.35-inch HD+ display with 1544×720 pixels screen resolution
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor
- GPU: Adreno 505 GPU
- RAM: 3 GB RAM
- Storage: 32 GB storage; expandable with microSD
- OS: Funtouch OS 9.1 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Rear Camera: 13 MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP secondary camera, f/2.4 aperture
- Front Camera: 8 MP front-facing camera with f/1.8 aperture
- Others: Fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio
- Connectivity Options: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS + GLONASS, microUSB, and USB OTG
- Colors: Mineral Blue and Agate Red
- Battery: 5000 mAh
Pricing and Availability
- Price: ₹8,990
- Availability: Through online and offline stores in India