Vivo Y30 announced; features 6.47-inch HD+ display, Helio P35 SoC, 4 GB RAM and quad-camera setup
Expanding its portfolio of Y-series smartphones, the company has today launched a new device in the lineup, dubbed as Vivo Y30. The phone has been launched in Malaysia but the company is yet to announce its availability in other regions.
The Vivo Y30 features a 6.47-inch HD+ “Ultra O Screen Display” with a screen resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels. Under the hood, the device is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 processor, which is paired with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.
As for the camera, the phone comes with a quad-camera setup on the back that consists of a 13 MP primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, an 8 MP ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2 MP depth sensor and a 2 MP macro lens. On the front side, there’s an 8 MP snapper for taking selfies.
The phone comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security. It runs the latest Android 10 operating system with the company’s own FunTouch OS 10 on top. The device is powered by a 5,000mA battery but the fast charging support is not yet known.
The Vivo Y30 comes in Dazzle Blue and Moonstone White color options and is priced at 899 Malaysian Ringgit which is around $208 or ₹15,810. The device will be available for purchase in Malaysia starting from 9th May.
Vivo Y30 Specifications
- Display: 6.47-inch HD+ “Ultra O Screen” with 1560 x 720 pixels screen resolution
- CPU: MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor
- GPU: IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- RAM: 4 GB
- Storage: 128 GB; expandable up to 512 GB
- OS: Android 10 based on FunTouch OS 10
- Rear Camera: 13 MP primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture + 8 MP ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture + 2 MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture + 2 MP macro lens with f/2.4 aperture
- Front Camera: 8 MP
- Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS
- Colors: Dazzle Blue and Moonstone White
- Battery: 5000 mAh
Pricing and Availability
- Price: 899 Malaysian Ringgit (~$208 or ₹15,810)
- Availability: From 9th May in Malaysia