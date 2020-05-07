POCO F2 Pro flagship smartphone to launch on 12th May

Xiaomi-backed POCO is gearing up to launch its POCO F2 series, which has been leaked few times in the recent past. Now, the company has sent out media invites in Spain, confirming that the POCO F2 Pro will be launched on 12th May.

It has already been confirmed that the POCO F2 Pro will be a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 Pro. A new pricing leak claims that the base model will start at €570 in Europe. Last week, the pricing details of the smartphone in Portugal were been leaked online.

The base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage is priced at €649 while the top-end model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage costs €749 in Portugal. The report further added that the phone’s pricing in other European regions should be lower.

As for the specs, the POCO F2 Pro will come with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, a 20MP front-facing snapper housed in a pop-up module, a quad-camera with a 64 MP primary sensor, a 13 MP super wide-angle lens, a 5 MP telephoto lens and a 2 MP depth sensor.

It will be running the latest Android 10 operating system with the company’s own MIUI 11 user interface and will be powered by a 4700 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. However, there’s a possibility that the phone could have some minor changes depending on the region.