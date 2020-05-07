Realme Narzo 10 series to finally launch in India on 11th May

After cancelling the launch of its upcoming Narzo 10 smartphone series, Realme has today announced that the launch event for the series will now take place on 11th May in India. The online launch event will start at 12:30 PM and will be live streaming across the company’s social media channels.

Prior to this launch event, the company had announced the same event on 26th March and 21st April and both of them were cancelled because of the COVID-19 lockdown across the country.

So far, it has been confirmed that the phone will come with a 6.5-inch display with 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio and will be powered by a 5000 mAh battery. As per the reports, the Realme Narzo 10 will be a rebranded version of the Realme 6i that was launched in Myanmar just a couple of days ago.

The Narzo 10 is also confirmed to feature an AI-backed 48 MP quad-camera setup. On the other hand, the Narzo 10A looks like a rebranded version of the Realme C3 smartphone that recently went official in Indonesia which is a slightly different from the Indian variant of the Realme C3.