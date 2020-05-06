Huawei Y9s gets listed on Amazon; expected to launch soon

Huawei has been actively launching new smartphones and now the company is set to launch its Huawei Y9s in the Indian market soon. The phone has already been listed on Amazon India and the company has been teasing it on social media.

Make way for the new #HuaweiY9s! With Ultra Full View Display and Triple AI Camera, get ready to experience a smartphone that's power-packed with features. Nothing less than art!#HuaweiIndia #ComingSoon #StayTuned pic.twitter.com/8FqeKqqDLS — Huawei India (@HuaweiIndia) May 4, 2020

However, there’s still no official launch date for the Huawei Y9s revealed. With Indian government lifting restrictions around the country after the COVID-19 lockdown, Huawei is following the suit with other smartphone makers who are resuming operations.

As for the Huawei Y9s, the smartphone was first launched in September last year. It features a 6.59-inch Full HD+ display and is powered by the company’s own Kirin 710F chipset, coupled with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB internal storage.

The camera department remains the phone’s highlight and it comes with three sensors on the back including a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle. For selfies, it has a pop-up camera with 16-megapixel sensor.

The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie operating system with EMUI 9.1 and is powered by a 4000 mAh battery. It comes in three color options — Purple, Black, and Blue. While India launch date is not yet known, it seems that the device will go official in the coming days or weeks.