Vivo Y53 with 5 inch display and 4G VoLTE support unveiled

Keeping up with the demand for affordable 4G smartphones, Vivo has now launched the entry-level Vivo Y53 in Malaysia.

Vivo has announced the launch of the Vivo Y53, which is the company’s latest affordable 4G smartphone in the Y series. The device has a 5 inch IPS display with resolution of 960 x 540 pixels. The smartphone is powered by a 1.4 GHz quad core Snapdragon 425 processor with 2 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage.

The Vivo Y53 has an 8 MP rear facing auto focus camera with LED flash. There is also a front facing 5 MP camera. The device runs on the Android Marshmallow version with a 2500 mAh battery. The phone has dual SIM support with 4G LTE and VoLTE connectivity.

Vivo Y53 specs:

5.0 inch display

960 x 540 pixels resolution

1.4 GHz quad core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor

Adreno 308 GPU

2 GB RAM

16 GB internal memory

8 MP primary camera

5 MP front facing camera

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

Dual SIM, 4G VoLTE

2500 mAh battery

Vivo Y53 Price and Availability:

The handset is priced at MYR 699 (approx. Rs. 10500) and is available in Crown Gold and Space Gray colour options. The device is expected to be launched in India very soon.