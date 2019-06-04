Vodafone introduces new ₹299 prepaid plan with 3 GB daily data and 70 days validity

Recently, Vodafone launched a new prepaid plan costing ₹229, however, the plan is available in select circles only. Before the plan is made available to all the circles, the company has launched a new prepaid plan that costs ₹299.

This new plan is aimed at those who are looking for longer validity. The plan offers 3 GB of 4G/3G daily data for the validity period of 70 days. It also offers free unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls. Additionally, subscribers who chose to opt for this plan will be able to send a total of 1,000 SMS during the validity period.

Benefits of ₹299 prepaid plan

Cost: ₹299

₹299 Calling: free unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls

free unlimited local, STD, and roaming calls SMS: 1,000 free SMS

1,000 free SMS Validity: 70 days

Also Read: Airtel ₹129 and ₹249 prepaid plans now offer more data and insurance cover

Vodafone has also launched the ₹229 prepaid plan which offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls. As for data, this plan offers more data as compared to the Rs 299 prepaid plan. With the validity of 28 days, the plan offers 2 GB of daily data. It also offers 100 SMS per day and also offers access to free live TV, movies and more on the Vodafone Play App.