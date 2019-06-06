Vodafone ₹599 prepaid plan offers 6 GB data for 180 days

For those users who are not heavy data users and want longer validity, Vodafone has now come up with a new prepaid plan. The company has launched a ₹599 prepaid plan which comes with 180 days of validity.

The plan offers 6 GB of 3G/4G data and 1,800 free SMS along with unlimited local and STD voice calling. It also offers free access to the Vodafone Play app with live TV as well as various movies and TV shows under one roof.

₹599 prepaid plan benefits

Cost: ₹599

₹599 Calling: free unlimited local and STD calls

free unlimited local and STD calls Data: 6 GB 4G/3G

6 GB 4G/3G SMS: 1,800 free SMS

1,800 free SMS Validity: 180 days

180 days Other: Access to Vodafone Play

The addition of this ₹599 prepaid plan comes just after Vodafone introduced a new ₹299 plan for prepaid customers with benefits such as unlimited voice calling and 3 GB data for 70 days. As per the report from Gadgets360, this new plan from Vodafone is applicable only in select circles at the moment, but in the circles where it’s available, it’s an open market recharge.

The ₹299 prepaid recharge plan comes with unlimited calling, 3 GB data, and 70 days validity. There’s also a new ₹229 prepaid plan which offers 2 GB daily data benefits for 28 days.

This new plan from Vodafone competes with the Airtel ₹597 prepaid plan that comes with unlimited calling and 6 GB of data for 168 days. It also includes access to Airtel TV Plus and up to ₹2,000 cashback on buying a new 4G phone, a free 1-year Norton Mobile Security subscription, and access to Wynk Music.