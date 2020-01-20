Vodafone launches ₹997 prepaid plan with 180 days validity

Continuing to revamp its prepaid plans after tariff hike last month, Vodafone has now introduced a new long-term plan in the Indian market that costs ₹997 and is offering 180 days validity. This new plan comes after the company has already launched two prepaid plans costing ₹99 and ₹555.

The new ₹997 plan seems like an upgrade over the company’s ₹599 plan. However, as per the report from BGR India, the plan is currently limited to select circles but the company is expected to soon expand it to all circles.

The plan offers 1.5 GB of data per day, along with unlimited voice calls and 100 free SMS per day. Benefits of this new plan are better than the long-term plan costing ₹1,499 for 365 days.

While this new plan offers total data benefit of 270 GB during the entire validity period, the ₹1,499 plan is offering data benefit of 24 GB is on the lower side. As said, the other prepaid plan from Vodafone is priced at ₹599 and it offers validity of 84 days.

Vodafone ₹997 prepaid plan details