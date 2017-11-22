Not long ago, Vodafone had announced new prepaid plans that offer unlimited calling and data benefits. Vodafone recently updated the ₹348 plan to 1.5 GB data per day with unlimited calling. Now, the company launches a new prepaid plan of ₹199 that comes with unlimited calling and 1 GB 4G mobile data for 28 days.

Speaking more about the ₹199 plan, it offers unlimited local and STD calls capped at a maximum of 250 free minutes per day for 28 days (i.e 7,000 minutes). The data benefits include 1 GB 4G data for 28 days.

Vodafone ToS states that users can’t make calls to more than 300 unique numbers in a 7-day period. If it crosses the 300-number limit, the calls then after will be charged at 30 paise per minute until the validity period gets over.

Airtel also has a similar plan of ₹199 that comes with 1 GB 4G data and unlimited calling for 28 days. On the other hand, Reliance Jio has its ₹149 prepaid plan that offers similar benefits. It has unlimited calling and 4.2 GB data for 28 days.