Vodafone Idea introduces ₹251 data add-on pack offering 50 GB data

After Reliance Jio and Airtel, Vodafone Idea has also introduced a new data add-on pack which is priced at ₹251 and offers 50 GB of total data to its users for a validity period of 28 days.

Bharti Airtel recently launched the 50 GB data add-on pack for the price of ₹251 but the validity period for the pack is tied to the user’s current pack. On the other hand, Jio offers 50 GB data for ₹251 for 30 days.

However, this new data pack from Vodafone Idea is not yet available all across the country. It is currently listed for a few circles, which includes Gujarat, Bihar, Chennai, Haryana, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, UP East, and Kerala.

Do note that this is just a data pack and does not come with any kind of other benefits, including talk-time or SMS. This pack is helpful for those who exhaust their high-speed data ahead of the renewal period.

This new pack from Vodafone Idea comes just a couple of weeks after the company launched a ₹29 prepaid plan that offers Talktime worth ₹20 along with 100 MB of data for a period of 14 days. However, this plan has a call rate of ₹2.5 paise per second for all local and national calls.