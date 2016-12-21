Vodafone launches 4G services in Maharashtra

After covering the major regions across the country, Vodafone has now launched its 4G LTE services in Maharashtra.

Vodafone has announced the launch of its 4G LTE services in Maharashtra starting with Nagpur. The operator also confirmed its plans to launch the services in Goa region as well. The service, which in West Bengal region is built on a strong fibre backhaul and is supported by its own new and superfast 3G services on a modern network of 2100 MHz, would allow customers to experience and enhanced mobile internet experience with faster uploads/downloads.

As an introductory offer, Vodafone is offering a complimentary upgrade to Vodafone 4G SIM for all its customers. Further, the operator is also offering double data benefits and unlimited local Vodafone to Vodafone calls for customers purchasing data packs greater than 1 GB. It is also offering 3 months’ access to free TV, Movies & Videos on Vodafone Play.

Speaking about the launch, Ashish Chandra, Business Head–Maharashtra & Goa Circle, Vodafone India, said, “Maharashtra is a key market for Vodafone India and as one of the leading telecom service providers our 1.87 crore customers in the circle have a lot to look forward to. Building on our experience in Mumbai and now the launch in Nagpur, the winter capital of the state and a key centre for both trade and tourism, we will shortly expand the Vodafone SuperNet 4Gservice across the entire state in a phased manner. We invite our data savvy customers in the city to make the most of the bonanza of special benefits being offered to enjoy the best mobile internet experience.”