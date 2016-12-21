Reliance Jio launches online store for devices and accessories

The LYF branded smartphones and the JioFi 4G hotspot were definitely the most sold devices owing to the unlimited Reliance Jio Preview Offer. Now Reliance Jio has launched its online store to offer these devices to more customers.

Reliance Jio has launched its official online store on its jio.com portal. The store is expected to sell devices and accessories. The store currently has just the LYF Water 11, Water 8 and Earth 1 smartphones and JioFi 4G hotspot listed online but is expected to add the entire portfolio in the next few days. The company is offering free shipping on all the products.

Reliance Jio is also offering JioMoney discount coupons worth Rs. 15000 for all purchases made on the online store. This lets users avail the offers at retail stores mentioned in the coupons and can also be used on an online site/app using the JioMoney app. The handset would also get a Reliance Jio 4G SIM card with the Happy New Year offer.

Visit the Reliance Jio online store