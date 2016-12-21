Facebook Messenger receives group video call support

To make group chats even more personalized, Facebook has now launched group video calling for Facebook Messenger.

Facebook has announced the launch of the group video calling for Messenger on Android, iOS and desktop. The feature allows up to 50 people to participate at a time in an ongoing video call. However, only up to six people can be seen at a time. The rest participants can listen and respond using text, stickers, emojis, and GIFs.

To make a group video call on Messenger, users can jump into an existing group conversation, or create a new one. Then tap on the video icon on the upper right of the screen to enter the video chat and everyone in the group will be notified. Similarly, other users would be notified when a new user joins the video chat.

Speaking about the feature, David Marcus, Facebook, said, “Chatting face-to-face live as a group is perfect for those spontaneous moments when text just isn’t enough… or when you have a major case of FOMO. It’s the best way to share the news you just got a job (or into college), have your kids wish grandma a happy birthday, tell a funny story to the people you love or just see your friends live while wearing fun 3D masks (iOS only for now – Android coming soon) to an everyday conversation.”