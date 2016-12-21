Airtel Postpaid users can now make unlimited calls with myPlan Infinity 549 and 799

Recently all the major telecom operators announced unlimited voice calling offers for its prepaid customers to counter Reliance Jio. Now to entice its postpaid customers against shifting, Airtel has updated the myPlan Infinity offer.

Airtel has updated the myPlan Infinity offer for its postpaid customers by adding another two low cost unlimited plans. The two new plans are priced at Rs. 549 and Rs. 799. This is a massive drop from the earlier base Rs. 1199 plan.

The new Rs. 549 myPlan Infinity plan offers unlimited local and STD calls to any network across India. Also included are 100 local and STD messages per day and 3 GB of 4G data per bill cycle. Additionally it also offers unlimited incoming roaming calls, monthly subscriptions to Wynk Music and Wynk Movies. However, 3G handset users will get only 1 GB of data.

Similarly, the Rs. 799 myPlan Infinity plan offers unlimited local and STD calls to any network across India. Also included are 100 local and STD messages per day and an increased 5 GB of 4G data per bill cycle. Additionally it also offers unlimited incoming roaming calls, monthly subscriptions to Wynk Music and Wynk Movies. However, 3G handset users will get only 3 GB of data.

After prepaid subscribers, it was quite expected that the telecom operators would focus on retaining their high-paying postpaid customers after the price wars unleashed by Reliance Jio. But these plans are certainly competitive and would definitely lure all the postpaid customers who make a lot voice calls and end up with heavy bills. The addition of free data sweetens the deal even further.

Given how the other telecom operators had followed Airtel’s lead to launch unlimited voice calling plans for their prepaid customers, we expect telecom majors like Vodafone, Idea Cellular release similar plans for their Postpaid subscribers, soon.

Below is the summarized detail of both the plans.

Airtel myPlan Infinity 549

Unlimited Local and STD Calls

Unlimited Incoming Roaming

100 SMS/day

Wynk Movies and Music subscription

3 GB 4G data for 4G handset users

1 GB 3G data for 3G handset users

Airtel myPlan Infinity 799

Unlimited Local and STD Calls

Unlimited Incoming Roaming

100 SMS/day

Wynk Movies and Music subscription

5 GB 4G data for 4G handset users

3 GB 3G data for 3G handset users

Apart from these two, Airtel also offers the myPlan Infinity mentioned below.

Airtel myPlan Infinity 1199, offers 10 GB 4G data to 4G handset users.

What do you think about these plans, do share your thoughts with us.