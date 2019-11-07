Vodafone REDX postpaid plan with 50 percent faster data speed launched for ₹999

Vodafone Idea, one of the leading telecommunications service provider in India has today announced an exclusive Vodafone postpaid plan which is specially designed for those who wants seamless uninterrupted high speed connectivity with a host of world class benefits.

The plan, called Vodafone REDX is available for limited time and the company claims that it offers world class entertainment, bundled international roaming services, truly unlimited data with superior data speeds, premium customer service, access to airport lounges, exclusive deals on handsets, hotel bookings & much more.

Here are the benefits of the Vodafone REDX postpaid plan:

Premier Experience:

With a priority network, experience up to 50% faster data speeds

Priority help through our premium customer service

Travel Privileges:

Free International Roaming – unlimited data and calls on your International trip for 7 days

– unlimited data and calls on your International trip for 7 days Free Lounge Access – Airport Lounge Access across the world

Airport Lounge Access across the world 10% discount on hotel bookings around the world

around the world 10% discount on tickets to museums and attractions on overseas trips

Entertainment Privileges:



Free subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime, ZEE5, and Vodafone Play

Calling & SMS:

Get unlimited data & calls to anywhere in India and from anywhere in India

to anywhere in India and from anywhere in India ISD calls to USA & Canada at just 50p/min

100 free SMS per day

Other Privileges:

Unlimited data

Special deals on Samsung devices

Cost:

₹999 per month

This new Vodafone REDX plan competes with Airtel’s ₹999 postpaid plan that offers 150 GB data benefits with data rollover facility, unlimited calling, Netflix subscription for 3 months and Prime subscription for a year.