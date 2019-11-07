Xiaomi launches Mi Air Purifier 3 in India for a price of ₹9,999

Xiaomi has now launched a new air purifier in the Indian market — Mi Air Purifier 3, which as the name suggests, will succeed the Mi Air Purifier 2S in the country. The launch of this new air purifier comes just less than a month after Xiaomi launched the Mi Air Purifier 2C.

The company claims that the new Air Purifier 3 brings a number of improvements over the Mi Air Purifier 2S, including a touchscreen OLED display as well as a HEPA Class 13 filter. It comes with a triple-layer filtration system that includes a primary filter, a HEPA class 13 filter, and an activated carbon filter. Thanks to the updated touchscreen, users can now swipe through various options to change fan speeds, operation modes and monitor the indoor air quality.

Also, the new air purifier has a CADR (Clear Air Delivery Rate) of 380 cubic metres per hour. It looks similar to the Mi Air Purifier 2S and features a touchscreen OLED display. It can also be connected to the Mi Home app and supports Google Assistant as well as Amazon Alexa.

Compared to the Air Purifier 2X, onboard Eddy Fan has also been replaced with a centrifugal fan. Further, the top output design now features a full square opening instead of the circular opening in the last generation. Also, the new air purifier is quieter by 2dBs at the highest speed.

The new Mi Air Purifier 3 carries a price tag of ₹9,999 and is now available for purchase in the country through Mi.com. It will go on sale via Amazon and Flipkart starting tomorrow. To recall, Xiaomi offers the Mi Air Purifier 2C at ₹6,499 and the Mi Air Purifier can be ordered for ₹8,999.