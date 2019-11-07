Xiaomi Mi Note 10 goes official with 108 MP penta-camera setup

Xiaomi launched its first 108 MP sensor smartphone — Mi CC9 Pro, and as expected, the company has now announced the global variant of the same, dubbed as Xiaomi Mi Note 10. Apart from pricing and availability of Google Services, everything else remains the same as the Mi CC9 Pro.

The smartphone features a 6.47-inch Full HD+ curved AMOLED display with 3.43mm small chin. Under the hood, it is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset which is packed with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB UFS 2.1 storage along with a microSD card slot.

As for the cameras, it features penta-camera setup on the back that consists of 108 MP primary sensor with with 1/ 1.33″ Samsung HMX sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.69 aperture, OIS, 7P lens, Dual flash. It is coupled with 12 MP 1/2.6-inch 2PD sensor, a 5 MP telephoto lens for 10x hybrid zoom and 50x digital zoom, 5x optical zoom, a 20 MP 117° ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2 MP macro lens.

On the front side, the device comes equipped with a 32 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling. Connectivity options on the device include Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, NFC, and USB Type-C.

The device is running Android 10-based MIUI 11 custom user interface out-of-the-box and is powered by a massive 5,260 mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support, but there is no wireless charging. It also lacks IP rating, but there’s still an IR blaster to control electronics.

The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 comes in three color options — Aurora Green, Glacier White, and Midnight Black. It will go on sale in Germany from 11th November and those in Spain and Italy will be able to purchase it from 15th November. It will soon go on sale from France, United Kingdom and Benelux.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Specifications

6.47-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2340 × 1080 pixels screen resolution CPU: Octa Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform

108 MP rear camera with 1/ 1.33″ Samsung HMX sensor, 0.8μm pixel size, f/1.69 aperture, OIS, 7P lens, Dual flash + 12 MP 1/2.6-inch 2PD sensor with 1.4um for 2x zoom and portrait + 5 MP telephoto lens for 10x hybrid zoom and 50x digital zoom, 5x optical zoom, OIS + 20 MP 117° ultra-wide angle lens + 2 MP macro lens for 1.5cm macro shots Front Camera: 32 MP front-facing camera

Pricing and Availability