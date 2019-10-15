Vodafone revises ₹399 postpaid plan with more data benefits

The entry-level postpaid plan from Vodafone, which costs ₹399 per month, has now been revised by the company offering more data benefits as well as some other benefits.

The company has confirmed that this entry-level postpaid plan will be offering 150 GB of extra data for a validity of six months on top of the 40 GB monthly data benefit.

It is being reported that the offer can be availed by new postpaid customers for the first six months after which plan benefits will be adjusted according to the original ₹399 plan.

Vodafone ₹399 post paid plan details

Cost: ₹399 per month

₹399 per month Data: 40 GB per month

40 GB per month Additional Data: 150 GB for 6 months

150 GB for 6 months Data Rollover: Up to 200 GB

Up to 200 GB Calling: Free Unlimited

Free Unlimited Vodafone Play Subscription: Included (worth ₹499)

Included (worth ₹499) Mobile Insurance: Included (worth ₹999)

Included (worth ₹999) Zee5: Included (worth ₹999)

Along with the additional data benefits, the plan also comes with one year of Vodafone Play subscription worth ₹499, mobile insurance worth ₹999 and ZEE5 subscription worth ₹999. Also, customers get a data rollover option of up to 200 GB every billing cycle.

The company is now also offering add-on connection facility for its postpaid plans. However, it is available from plans costing ₹598 which offers two connections per plan. The ₹749 and ₹999 plans bring three connections and five connections respectively.