What is Apple Translate and how to use it on your iPhone

Apple recently announced the latest iOS 14 update for the iPhone users and detailed all the new features that will be bundled with the update releasing late this year.

We have already converted a list of top new features in iOS 14 and one of those features is the new Apple Translate. As the name indicates, the app helps you in translating phrases into other languages, similar to Google Translate.

Here we are explaining how the Apple Translate works, what are the features, which languages does it support, and how you can get the app on your iPhone.

How to convert phrases?

Translating phrases in the newly launched Apple Translate app is quite easy. You just say the words that you want to translate and the app will then convert it into other languages.

When you open the app, you’ll notice that is divided into two sections. The bottom section has a text input field where you can enter the text that you want to translate. Alternatively, you can also click on the mic icon and say the words for translation.

Once that is done, the translated phrase will appear at the top section along with the phrase in the original language. There is also a Play button which, when tapped, will play the audio version of the translated phrase.

Using Conversational Mode

When the Apple Translate app is open and you change the orientation of your iPhone from portrait to landscape, you can use the app in two modes — Attention and Conversation.

The conversation mode, as the name indicates, shows the whole thread of phrases that the app has converted. While it shows the more recent phrase of the screen, you can scroll back to see the history, eliminating the need for you to do the process all over again for repeated phrases.

Using Apple Translate offline

One of the important features in the Apple Translate application is the support to use in offline mode. If you have downloaded the language pack on your device, then you don’t need access to Wi-Fi or cellular data to use the app.

When you activate the on-device mode or offline mode, the app does all the work on your iPhone and is not dependent on the network. This is good for those who are more concerned about the security and privacy as everything is processed on your phone.

Supported Languages

Currently, Apple Translate supports just 11 languages. We expect the company to introduce support for more languages in the coming months if the usage of the app meets the company’s expectations. The list of supported languages include:

Arabic

Chinese

English

French

German

Italian

Japanese

Korean

Portuguese

Russian

Spanish

How to get Apple Translate

Apple Translate is a new application from the Cupertino-giant which will be shipped along with the latest iOS 14. The newer version of the iOS for the iPhone is expected to start rolling out from September this year.

However, the app will also be available to those who install the iOS 14 Public Beta version. The beta version is expected to be available for mid-July. When it is available, we will publish a step-by-step guide explaining how you can install the iOS 14 beta version on your iPhone.

Meanwhile, if you are okay with occasional bugs and issues on your smartphone, you can go ahead and install the iOS 14 Developer Beta version on your iPhone.