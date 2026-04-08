WhatsApp has launched a native WhatsApp for CarPlay app for vehicle infotainment systems, bringing dedicated calling and messaging features directly to car dashboards. The update, described as a “major update,” is now live in India and select global markets.

The new WhatsApp for CarPlay app enables users to interact with messages and calls directly from their car’s infotainment system when connected to an iPhone.

Key highlights include:

Ability to initiate WhatsApp calls from the dashboard

Access to chats and call history within the app

Designed for safer, hands-free communication while driving

The feature was previously available in beta via TestFlight and is now rolling out to stable users.

Separate Chat & Call History Tabs

One of the key changes is the introduction of dedicated sections for chats and call history.

Users can view recent conversations and calls separately

WhatsApp calls are no longer mixed with regular cellular call logs

Improved interface for quicker access and navigation

This separation helps streamline communication access within the car interface.

Voice Replies & Safety-Focused Design

While users can initiate calls directly from the car display, WhatsApp has implemented certain restrictions to reduce distractions:

Chat windows cannot be opened while driving

Users need to stop the vehicle to access full conversations on their phone

However, users can still:

Reply to messages using voice dictation directly via the CarPlay interface

This removes the earlier dependency on Siri for reading and replying to messages.

WhatsApp continues to offer end-to-end encryption on CarPlay, ensuring that messages and calls remain private and secure, consistent with its mobile app experience.

The WhatsApp for CarPlay feature is now live:

Available in India and select global markets

Accessible via WhatsApp for iOS version 26.13.74

Downloadable through the Apple App Store

Users can access the feature by connecting their iPhone to a CarPlay-supported vehicle.