WhatsApp planning to add multi-device support, view once feature, and disappearing mode

WhatsApp has been releasing new features to the application regularly to ensure that it remains the leading player in the market. So far, the company had added several features that were requested by the users, and now a few more of them have been confirmed to come soon.

As per the report coming from WABetaInfo, there are new features coming to the platform, which include support for multi-device usage, disappearing mode, and a new view once feature. The development was confirmed by Mark Zuckerburg, Founder, and CEO of WhatsApp’s parent company Facebook, and Will Cathcart, Chief of WhatsApp.

WhatsApp Multi-Device Support

This is one of the highly requested features that users are waiting for months now. The report confirms that WhatsApp users will be able to access the platform on multiple devices at the same time.

Mark Zuckerberg says that WhatsApp is working on the possibility of using WhatsApp account on different devices, without an active Internet Connection. He adds that “it’s been a big technical challenge to get all your messages and content to sync”, and it will be rolled out soon!

Disappearing Mode in WhatsApp

Last year, the company added functionality that automatically deletes the messages after seven days. It is now working on adding a new ‘disappearing mode’ across all chat threads which will allow users to enforce disappearing messages across all of their WhatsApp chat threads.

It remains to be seen if WhatsApp is planning to offer flexibility to users for setting the timer length for removing the messages. For instance, Telegram offers users to set their own time limit for auto-deleting messages — from a few seconds to days.

View Once Feature

Taking inspiration from Instagram, another social media company owned by Facebook, WhatsApp is planning to add a new ‘view once’ mode on the platform that will allow users to share media files like photos and videos that can be seen by the recipient just once and after that, it will disappear.

While the exact date for the rollout of these new features is not yet known, the report adds that the new features could be made available in a public beta release in about a month or two. We will keep you posted about its progress, so stay tuned.