Win Moto G Turbo: MobiGyaan 8th Anniversary Giveaway

Last week on 11th January we celebrated our 8th Anniversary. We promised you that we will announce a giveaway soon, so, here we are with an exciting giveaway.

We are giving away a Moto G Turbo Edition smartphone and Mobile recharge of Rs. 500 to 10 winners.

The rules of the game are simple. Follow the steps mentioned below for entering in the Giveaway.

1. Like us on Facebook

MobiGyaan

 

2. Share this Giveaway on Facebook

3. Subscribe us on YouTube

4. Subscribe to our Email Newsletter

5. Leave a comment in our comments section below

6. Fill this form

For Bonus points, you can follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Terms and Conditions
1. The Giveaway will end on 7th February 2017 11:59 pm
2. Name of the winners will be announced on 10th February 2017

Leave a Reply

39 Comments on "Win Moto G Turbo: MobiGyaan 8th Anniversary Giveaway"

Pardeep Gupta
Pardeep Gupta

Congratulations for 8 Years. My wish you more success in the future.

7 hours 30 minutes ago
KAUSHIK MEDHI
KAUSHIK MEDHI

Heartiest Congratulations for completing Successfully Great milestone. Wish you all for such an incredible achievement. Hope I will be alive to celebrate ur channel/ website Silver , Golden and Platinum Jubilee . Wish you all Great Success in life ahead. Happy 8th Anniversary. Thanks for the Incredible GIVEAWAY. Wish to be lucky and hope to Win Big. Following everywhere on Social Media.
@FB~ /KaushikMedhi
@twitter & @instagram ~ @iKaushik365

1 minute 19 seconds ago
Prateek Nagras
Prateek Nagras

Congratulation for 8 Year. Keep the news coming.

30 minutes 10 seconds ago
Sunilarge
Sunilarge

This best way to celebrate happiness . Happy anniversary mobigyaan u r reviews help us to go digital.

1 hour 37 minutes ago
Akshay
Akshay

Congrats Mobigyaan. Keep up the good work. we will contribute if you require help

1 hour 47 minutes ago
Dhiraj Patil
Dhiraj Patil

Congratulations MOBIGYAAN for your 8th anniversary. I Wish That 8 becomes an infinity( ∞ ) and congrats for that all upcoming future aniversaries.

1 hour 51 minutes ago
Ajitkumar shekde
Ajitkumar shekde

Your work is very good,hats to mobigyaan
Congrats for successful eight years

2 hours 7 minutes ago
Manas
Manas

So those who are not on fb are not eligible for #giveaway?🤔

2 hours 22 minutes ago
Purushottam Kadam
Purushottam Kadam

congratulation for 8th Anniversary and this is so nice giveaway

2 hours 26 minutes ago
Rohit Roy
Rohit Roy

Congratulation for 8 Year. You are always provide latest tech news and running great giveaways. Best of luck for future.

3 hours 15 minutes ago
