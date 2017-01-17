HTC One A9 receiving Android 7.0 Nougat update

The HTC One A9 which was launched way back in October 2015 with Android 6.0 Marshmallow is now receiving the Android 7.0 Nougat update.

The announcement of the roll out was made by Mr. Mo Versi, HTC’s VP of Product Management, on Twitter. He tweeted “HTC One A9 Unlocked Owners! We have received technical approval on the Nougat OS update, and OTA will begin tonight!“.

Well, as evident, this update will only be rolled out to the unlocked variants of the One A9. Owners of carrier bound One A9 may have to wait for a couple of weeks (or months ? ) more. The Nougat update is being rolled out over-the-air and you should receive a notification on your One A9 in a couple of days. However, if you don’t get a notification, you can always check for the update manually by going to Settings > About > Software update.

Also, one thing worth pointing out is that at the time of launch, HTC said that the One A9 would receive software updates within 15 days of their release to Nexus devices. Well, we are way past those 15 days as the Nougat update was availed to the Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P in August last year. That said, it’s good to see HTC not delaying the update further.

If you have already received the Nougat update on your HTC One A9, do share your experience with us and tell us which feature of Android Nougat you liked the most.