Vodafone offers four times more data on its 4G packs

Further escalating the price wars in the telecom sector, Vodafone is now offering four times more data on its 4G data packs.

Vodafone India has announced that it would offer four times more data for its Vodafone 4G customers. With the new offer, subscribers purchasing the Rs. 250 data pack would get 4 GB of 4G data instead of the earlier 1 GB. The operator is also offering a 1 GB 4G data pack at Rs. 150.

The additional data offer is applicable on all 4G data packs up to Rs. 1500 which offers 35 GB free data. Also the Rs. 999 data pack which used to offer 10 GB data, would now offer 22 GB. The free data benefits can be availed at any time without any restrictions. The packs can be purchased on digital channels as well as retail touch points.

Speaking about the offer, Sandeep Kataria, Chief Commercial Officer, Vodafone India, said, “Our customers are consuming more of content and video online. With these super rich data packs, our rapidly growing base of 4G customers across 17 circles can enjoy much more of mobile internet while remaining confidently connected on Vodafone SuperNet 4G. It will also encourage first time and limited users of mobile internet to explore more by providing greater value. They can access four times more of their favourite content online for the same cost in a truly worry free manner.“