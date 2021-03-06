Microsoft is offering an easy-to-use Windows Explorer aka File Explorer as a way to manage files and folders on your computer. So far, the company has tried to maintain the interface design so that major changes doesn’t affect or confuse users.

However, the company has been working on new ideas to change the interface a bit. In the new update for Windows 10, the company has added a newly refreshed File Explorer which can be enabled with a tweak.

The new Windows Explorer is a Universal Windows Platform (UWP) that is only available on Windows 10 v1703 or later. If you are not sure which version you are using, open the Run command and type in winver to know the details.

How To Enable New File Explorer In Windows 10

To use the new file explorer on your Windows 10 system, we will be creating a shortcut and point it towards the new windows explorer. Here is a step-by-step process.

Step 1: Right-click on the black screen on your desktop.

Step 2: From the options available, click on New > Shortcut.

Step 3: In the Shortcut Wizard, enter the following text in location:

explorer shell:AppsFolderc5e2524a-ea46-4f67-841f-6a9465d9d515_cw5n1h2txyewy!App

Step 4: Click “Next” to enter the name for the shortcut and then click “Finish”.

That’s it. The shortcut creation process is now completed. Now, wherever you click on this shortcut, the new File Explorer window will open on your computer. It is just like the regular windows explorer, but with a refined and modernized user interface.