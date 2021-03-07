How to link Apple Music to Shazam on your Android smartphone

Discovering music by using your smartphone is nowadays easy, thanks to Apple’s Shazam app, people with iPhones use it seamlessly since Shazam has a built-in Apple Music service already connected. But, if you are using the Shazam app on your Android smartphone, you won’t be able to hear the songs in full length. To hear the full music, you will need either Apple Music or a Spotify subscription to play. Here’s how you can link Apple Music to Shazam on your smartphone.

How to link Apple Music to Shazam

Follow these steps to connect Apple Music to the Shazam app on your smartphone.

Step 1: Launch the Shazam app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Go to Library by swiping from the bottom (iPhones) or swipe from the left edge or simply tap the Library and tap the Settings gear icon.

Step 3: Under the Streaming tab, tap on the Connect as shown to connect Apple Music . You can also connect to Spotify if you have installed the app.

Note: You will need to install Apple Music (or Spotify) in order to connect to the streaming service.

Step 4: Log into your account to connect Apple Music to the Shazam app. Now you can listen to the songs that you find on the Shazam in full length.

That was it, if you have a Spotify account, you can use the same method to link to the Spotify service, just tap the Connect button on the right where you see Spotify under Streaming.

