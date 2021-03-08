How to hide punch-hole on Pixel smartphone running Android 12

Google has already launched the Android 21 Developer Preview for the Pixel series of smartphones. The early version of this new operating system comes with several new features, including a revamped user interface.

One of the feature is the ability to hide the punch-hole cutout on the Pixel smartphones. If you have the Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, or the Pixel 5, here is a guide on how you can get rid of the notch on top of the screen if you have installed the Android 12 DP1.

How to hide display notch on Pixel smartphones

Step 1: First of all, open the Settings app on your Pixel smartphone.

Step 2: Now, you will need to enable the Developer options. For this, go to ‘About Phone’ and tap on ‘Build Number’ for five times.

Step 3: Go back to the Android settings > System > Advanced Developer options.

Step 4: Scroll down and tap on ‘Drawing’ section and then tap on ‘Display cutout.’

Step 5: From the options available, click on “Hide” to hide the cutout.

That’s it. Once you have followed the above-mentioned steps, you will see a black bar over the status bar which will be hiding the punch-hole cutout. Do note that this is different from a similar feature in Pixel 3 XL where hiding the notch shifts the status bar downwards. This feature may be a bit buggy given that it’s a developer build.