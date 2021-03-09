OnePlus 9 Series launch date revealed, to pack a new Hasselblad camera system

OnePlus’ next-generation smartphone series i.e. the OnePlus 9 Series is highly anticipated and expected to launch somewhere in March 2021 and now finally the company has revealed the date. OnePlus 9 Series launch date revealed officially and teases a new Hasselblad camera system, OnePlus confirmed it on Monday. The launch date is set for 23rd March 2021 at 7:30 PM IST (10:00 AM EDT, 2:00 PM GMT) in an online event on the OnePlus’ official website streaming live.

In addition to that, OnePlus has announced a new partnership with camera manufacturer Hasselblad bringing in a new and enhanced camera system on the OnePlus 9 series. Hasselblad, founded in 1941, is among the leading manufacturers of digital medium format cameras and lenses. OnePlus also promised to invest $150 million (₹1,094 crores approx.) on camera development over the next three years.

OnePlus 9 Series New Camera System

The OnePlus X Hasselblad partnership will continuously develop over the next three years starting with software improvements including color tuning and sensor calibration and then extending to more dimensions in the future. The collab will also work on various camera improvements which include advanced color calibration known to be the Natural Color Calibration with Hasselblad aiming to bring more perceptually accurate and natural-looking colors to photos taken with OnePlus flagship cameras. It also will serve as OnePlus’ new standard for color calibration for its future smartphone cameras.

The new Hasselblad Pro Mode brings Hasselblad’s class-leading sensor calibration to a smartphone for the first time resulting in incredibly accurate and natural color for a solid foundation for post-editing as per OnePlus. Hasselblad Pro Mode with its revamped user interface based on Hasselblad’s image processing will provide users an authentic Hasselblad look and feel. The mode also helps professional photographers to fine-tune their photos, with the ability to adjust ISO, focus, exposure times, white balance, and use the 12-bit RAW format for richer color and higher dynamic range.

The OnePlus 9 Series will use a custom Sony IMX789 sensor for the largest and most advanced main camera sensor ever on an OnePlus smartphone. With 12-bit RAW, it will be up to 64-times more colorful than before, delivering more dynamic and vibrant colors in pictures and giving professional photographers more room for extra post-editing.

Speaking of the video capabilities, the Hasselblad camera for mobile will offer improved HDR video recording as well as support for capturing 4K video at 120 fps and 8K video at 30 fps, which is far better than current flagships in the market.

Other specs include a flagship-based Qualcomm CPU, the OnePlus 9 Series will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC with 5G support and will come in multiple variants based on memory and storage configuration. Furthermore, the OnePlus 9 Series smartphones are expected to have IP68 certification meaning to come with a water-proof and dust resistant design.

“OnePlus has always prioritized a premium user experience over everything else. Beginning in 2021, we are making a concerted effort to significantly improve the smartphone camera experience for our users, with the expertise of a truly legendary partner in Hasselblad. With OnePlus’ top-of-the-line hardware and computational photography and Hasselblad’s rich aesthetic knowledge in traditional photography, I am confident that the OnePlus 9 Series will be a major leap forward in our ability to deliver a premium, flagship camera.” said Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus.

Jon Diele, Vice President, Hasselblad says, “Hasselblad believe in the power of images and our mission is to continue pushing the boundaries on imaging technology. With this in mind, Hasselblad is determined to work together with OnePlus, an innovative company that shares the same vision and passion for technology. By partnering with OnePlus, we hope to put Hasselblad’s iconic design and outstanding image quality in the hands of more people and share our passion for incredible photography.”