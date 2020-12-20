Windows 10 to get a new tool to check battery usage in Settings

In the next major update of Windows 10 from Microsoft, the Windows 10 21H2 update that will release in the second half of next year, there are going to be a lot more changes in the operating system.

One of the new feature addition seems to be related to making it easier to check the power usage on your system. In Build 21277, the company is testing a new battery usage monitor that informs users about the power usage in the last 24 hours and the last seven days.

The battery usage graph is also placed within the Settings application, making it quite easy to track the change. To access it, the user just needs to open the Settings app and go to Settings > Battery and check the Battery Usage section.

Do note that this is just the statistics and to find out which application or service is consuming more power, the user will have to dig deeper. The graph also shows how much battery percentage was used in a timeframe.

This is similar to what most of us have seen in an Android smartphone where the battery usage details are available in the Settings app, including how much power was consumed at what time of the day.

Source