Windows 10 update for Your Phone will allow resizing Android app window

Windows 10 operating system comes with Your Phone application that is quite a useful tool for Android smartphone users as it offers a range of functionality. First started with limited support for features, the company has been introducing newer features.

Now, as per the latest report, in the upcoming update, the Your Phone app will be able to allow users to resize the window of the Android apps. It will soon be able to dynamically adapt the app’s UI to feet the window size when resized.

Also, it is said that Microsoft is also planning to enable users to launch the app in full-screen mode. Currently, when the Android apps are streamed to Windows 10, they open in a portrait-style phone-shaped window.

In the recent update, the company had introduced support for Your Phone app to enable screen mirroring for Android apps. With this, users can now run the Android apps on the Windows 10 computer using Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

The feature started rolling out to select Samsung smartphones and has now been expanded with the ability to run multiple Android apps at the same time. It is still limited to Samsung as the feature needs OS-level integration and Microsoft is currently working with the South Korean giant for the same.

