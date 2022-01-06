Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G with 120W fast charging and Xiaomi 11i 5G smartphones launched in India

Xiaomi has launched its latest 11i series smartphones in India, the Xiaomi 11i 5G and the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G featuring a whopping 120W HyperCharge fast charging technology that charges the phone fully in just 15 minutes. For the first time in India, Xiaomi has brought a 120W faster-charging tech and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G is the first smartphone to support it.

The Xiaomi 11i 5G and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge edition smartphones offer upper mid-range smartphone specifications with 67W fast charging with 120W fast charging respectively. The 120W HyperCharge fast charging charges the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G from 0% to 100% in just 15 mins for a battery size of 4,500 mAh (dual cell). The Xiaomi 11i 5G supports 67W fast charging and offers a slightly larger 5,160 mAh battery (single cell).

The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, and 360 Hz touch sampling rate. The smartphone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and offers an IP53 rating on a glass finish design. Other features include dual 5G SIM functionality with dual standby, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and dual symmetrical Stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Specs on both smartphones include the newest 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G octa-core CPU paired with up to 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage (the highest offering among its two variants). The base variant offers 6 GB RAM with the same 128 GB storage option, and the storage can be extended up to 1 TB via a microSD card. The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G and Xiaomi 11i 5G run on MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 and offers Mali-G68 MC4 GPU for gaming needs.

On the camera’s front, the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G and the Xiaomi 11i come with a 108 MP triple camera setup. The 108 MP f/1.9 camera is the primary camera utilizing the Samsung HM2 sensor while the other two cameras are – 8 MP ultra-wide-angle and 2 MP macro camera with an LED flash. The selfie camera on the front side of both smartphones is 16 MP f/2.45.

The price for the Xiaomi 11i 5G HyperCharge 5G with 120W fast charging starts at ₹26,999 for its 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. The price for the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant is ₹28,999. The price for the Xiaomi 11i 5G with 67W fast charging is ₹24,999 for 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant whereas, for its 8 GB RAM variant, the price is ₹26,999. The Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G and Xiaomi 11i 5G will be available starting from 12th January 2022 on mi.com, Mi Home stores, Flipkart, and other offline retail outlets.

Alongside the Xiaomi 11i series smartphones, Xiaomi introduced the 120W HyperCharge Adapter Combo that comes bundled with Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G which will also be sold separately at ₹3,999. The availability of the fast charger is yet to be announced.

Offers include ₹1,500 off as a new year offer along with up to ₹2,500 off with SBI Cards. Other offers include the Flipkart Smart Upgrade program and ₹4,000 off on exchange (Redmi Note users).

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, 360 Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10

6.67-inch AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, 360 Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10 Design: Corning Gorilla Glass 5, IP53 rating

Corning Gorilla Glass 5, IP53 rating Software: Android 11, MIUI 12.5

Android 11, MIUI 12.5 CPU: 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G octa-core SoC

6nm MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G octa-core SoC GPU: Mali-G68 MC4

Mali-G68 MC4 Memory: 6 GB or 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM

6 GB or 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM Storage: 128 GB internal storage, expands up to 1 TB via microSD card

128 GB internal storage, expands up to 1 TB via microSD card Main Camera: Triple cameras (108 MP primary + 8 MP ultra-wide + 2 MP macro), 108 MP f/1.9 Samsung HM2 sensor. dual native ISO, LED flash

Triple cameras (108 MP primary + 8 MP ultra-wide + 2 MP macro), 108 MP f/1.9 Samsung HM2 sensor. dual native ISO, LED flash Selfie Camera: 16 MP f/2.45

16 MP f/2.45 Others: In-display fingerprint scanner, dual symmetrical Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos support

In-display fingerprint scanner, dual symmetrical Stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos support Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM, dual 5G standby support

5G network, dual SIM, dual 5G standby support Battery: 4,500 mAh dual-cell battery

4,500 mAh dual-cell battery Charging: 120W HyperCharge fast charging

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G Price in India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹26,999 (6 GB + 128 GB), ₹28,999 (8 GB + 128 GB)

₹26,999 (6 GB + 128 GB), ₹28,999 (8 GB + 128 GB) Availability: 12th January 2022 on mi.com, Mi Home stores, Flipkart, and other offline retail outlets

12th January 2022 on mi.com, Mi Home stores, Flipkart, and other offline retail outlets Offers: ₹1,500 off (new year offer), up to ₹2,500 off (SBI Card cashback), Flipkart Smart Upgrade program, ₹4,000 off exchange offer (Redmi Note users)

Xiaomi 11i 5G Price in India, Availability, & Offers